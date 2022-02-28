The timeline for lifting COVID-19 mask requirements in Washington was shortened Monday as Gov. Jay Inslee said that masks will no longer be required inside schools and businesses beginning March 12.
COVID-19 activity is on the decline in Yakima County and in the state as a whole. Inslee said the declining numbers played a role in shortening the timeline for lifting the mask mandate, as did new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for masks.
“This page will be based more on empowering individuals and families in protecting themselves rather than based on government restrictions,“ Inslee said at a news conference Monday.
The state requirement ends at 11:59 p.m. March 11. The change in the indoor mandate covers grocery stores, schools, child care facilities, gyms and restaurants. Masks will still be required in health care settings.
Local health districts and businesses can enact their own mask policies after March 12. Yakima health officer and infectious disease specialist Dr. Neil Barg said the Yakima Health District would follow the state recommendation.
The governor previously announced that the statewide mandates would lift on March 21.
COVID-19 trends
Inslee said COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined significantly and consistently over the past month, though both measures are still high compared to past peaks. The most recent numbers available on the state Department of Health dashboard show the 7-day case average was 3,440 as of Feb. 12, compared to a 7-day case average of 19,104 recorded Jan. 13. The 7-day hospitalization count was 147 as of Feb. 12, compared to 299 as of Jan. 20.
Barg said cases, hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing in Yakima County.
Yakima County’s case rate has declined from 1,521 per 100,000 over two weeks in mid-February to 482 per 100,000 as reported Monday, according to health district data.
The 7-day hospitalization rate, a measure the state Department of Health used as a benchmark during the mask announcement earlier this month, was 3.1 per 100,000 as of Monday, down from 15.1 per 100,000 in early February.
“I think it's a great achievement to get down to that level,” Barg said. “It’s a combination of all the interventions that we're doing, probably the most important one being vaccination.”
Total hospitalizations have also decreased in Yakima County. COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 25 Monday, down from 55 on Feb. 11, according to data from the health district.
“All the numbers are declining at this point,” Barg said. “(The death rate) was the last thing we needed to go down, and it is going down.”
Case numbers typically fall first, he said, then hospitalizations and then deaths.
Thirty-three people died of COVID-19 in February, as of Feb. 22, he said, compared to 65 deaths during the delta peak in September. Forty-one people died of COVID-19 in January, according to health district data.
Mapping high-risk areas
The new CDC guidelines released Friday focus on the risk of the virus to the local community and health care system.
The new guidelines focus on the strain on the health care system and consider COVID-19 hospital admissions, the percent of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and the 7-day case rate in the community. It puts more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where COVID-19 is posing a low or medium threat to hospital capacity, areas where the CDC said people can stop wearing masks.
In Washington state, nine counties are considered high risk, 16 are medium risk, and 14 are low risk. Yakima County is considered medium risk, according to the map.
Barg said the CDC is aiming to reduce the burden of COVID-19 on health care systems, workers and hospitals.
“They’re trying to get a better handle on the control of COVID, rather than the elimination of COVID, which gives us a little more flexibility in doing things like reducing mask requirements,” he said.
Inslee said his office considered when the state as a whole, instead of individual counties, would be out of the high risk category.
“We’re still bouncing back from the omicron surge,” he said. “We’re ready to lift this mask mandate on March 11, but I don’t think it would be the right decision to do that earlier given the need to move forward as a state.”
The CDC guidance says people in high risk areas should continue to wear a mask indoors.
Vaccinations
Barg said the best way to mitigate COVID-19 is vaccination. In Yakima County, 69.7% above the age of 5 are initiating vaccination, and 62.1% above the age of 5 are fully vaccinated, according to the state COVID-19 dashboard. About 57% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
At the state level, 78.3% above the age of 5 are initiating vaccination, and 71% above the age of 5 are fully vaccinated. About 67% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Barg said the vaccine helps prevent severe disease, and the booster dose protects against omicron and other variants. About 56,000 people in Yakima County have received an additional dose, according to the state dashboard.
“If people get vaccinated right now, they still have to wait a few months before they get boosted,” Barg said, “but if omicron is not the last outbreak we see, they’ll be ready and protected if another outbreak occurs.”
For more information on vaccines or to schedule an appointment, visit www.YakimaVaccines.org.
Remain cautious
Barg said it is still too early to eliminate all COVID-19 measures.
“If you’re high-risk, you should probably still avoid those large congregate activities like sports,” he said.
Testing is also important, he said, and the health district has requested additional testing supplies to distribute to hospitals, ERs and other needed places in the community.
“The tests have been used heavily, and we need more,” he said.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah also emphasized the need for caution.
“Remember, the pandemic is not over,” Shah said at the news conference Monday. “While we will no longer require masks in most places, we know a mask still offers protection.”
