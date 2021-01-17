Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, managers at the Costco store in Union Gap have reported cases to the Yakima Health District.
Cases jumped from four in one day to more than 40 over two days in December. And the Yakima Health District’s outbreak and investigation response team was ready to get it under control.
“It happened pretty quickly,” said JoAnne Compo, one of the Yakima Health District outbreak and investigation response team members. “As soon as we were notified, we reached out. Costco has been good in corresponding with us.”
The outbreak at Costco turned out to be one of the larger ones in Yakima County, leading to 177 cases between Dec. 11 and Jan. 2. Many of those cases were identified through sitewide testing. The health district said Tuesday the outbreak was over. The outbreak’s source was never determined by the district’s investigation, but the health district said it mimicked the disease activity that occurs after a large event.
Compo and colleague Jolene Rios, who are part of a warehouse and agriculture unit within the outbreak team, have remained in constant contact with Costco.
“I’m in contact with the general manager if not every day, pretty much every day,” Compo said.
This frequent and personal contact is a characteristic of the nine people who are part of the Yakima Health District’s outbreak and investigation response team.
During the first several months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yakima Health District had responded to outbreaks with existing staff members. But when the Yakima Health District secured approximately $2 million in funding — to be distributed over 18 months — from the Department of Health this summer, the agency saw an opportunity for a more targeted effort. It started hiring the first members of the outbreak team in mid-August.
Brittany Morrison, who is now team lead and supervisor, was one of the first to be hired. Initially, she and the other members would respond to outbreaks as they were reported.
As more staff were hired, units within the response team were formed to focus on critical areas — long-term care facilities, agriculture and warehouse facilities, and schools.
“As we got a more robust membership on our team, we started having people stick to their specialty areas,” Morrison said.
Simultaneously, all are trained to respond to outbreaks outside their specialty areas, and when there’s a need to put more effort into a particular area, she said.
It’s an opportunity for those hired to gain public health experience that doesn’t come around often. Most of the outbreak team members have or are working toward a bachelor’s or master’s degree in public health.
Shanna Chua graduated with a bachelor’s in public health this past summer. After a stint with the state Department of Health in Western Washington, her supervisor recommended that she apply for the job with the outbreak team.
Chua’s job involves outreach to businesses and at community-based testing sites. She makes site visits and engages with the community.
“We’re getting valuable experience,” she said. “We’re also collaborating with partners and the (Department of Health) as well.”
Not everyone has a public health background.
Gisselle Cervantes has a degree in molecular biology and saw the job as an opportunity to get more exposure to the public health field.
“In the future, I do want to pursue a master’s in public health,” she said. “I’m definitely excited about this opportunity and happy that Yakima (Health District) and the Department of Health made this available for us.”
Rudy Silva has a bachelor’s in business administration and marketing. The Yakima Health District hired him just months before the start of the pandemic. Now Rudy is part of the outbreak team’s school unit.
Silva said he finds value in building relationships with different members of the community.
“You have a lot of community exposure,” he said of the outreach efforts. “I think it would help me with wherever I go next.”
Rios, who is part of the outbreak team’s agriculture and warehouse unit, is working for the Yakima Health District as she completes her master’s in public health from Central Washington University. She had earned a graduate certificate in rural community health and enjoyed taking public health courses, prompting her to pursue a graduate degree. She’s in the second year of her program and plans to finish in June.
“I could not have imagined any of this would have happened in the second year of the program, but here I am,” she said.
Prevention work and schools
In addition to responding to emerging outbreaks, the outbreak team does extensive community and business engagement and outbreak prevention.
The school team conducts site visits to help private and public schools prepare to reopen and identify any potential red flags.
“We were offering that guidance right off the bat,” Silva said.
That unit also works with school health officials on contact tracing when cases emerge.
Chinaza Abonyi, a team member who works in the schools, said every case involving a student or staff member is reported immediately. Each case is given focused attention.
For Betty Lopez, director of special education for the Selah School District, having the designated contact at the Yakima Health District has helped her and her colleagues be more effective in contact tracing and following up on cases.
The team “was really clear on what information they need for their outbreak to weigh in on the situation,” Lopez said.
Among the requirements for schools to reopen is committing to doing contact tracing in partnership with the Yakima Health District. Lopez said the outbreak team helped develop a system of identifying close contacts and getting them quarantined quickly.
“There were a few kinks at the beginning, but I think it’s been running really smoothly (now),” she said.
Out of the 218 cases reported at Yakima County schools as of Tuesday, just 10 were the result of in-school transmission.
Long-term care centers
Summitview Healthcare Center, a skilled nursing facility at Living Care Retirement Community in Yakima, managed to have a handful of cases during the first few months of the pandemic.
“We were good for so long,” said Jenny Ford, the facility’s director of nursing.
But then in late November, an outbreak at the facility infected 50 patients and staff. “I’ve been here for 17 years. It was not like anything I have ever seen, how fast it spread,” she said.
The facility had been doing weekly testing and reporting results to the Department of Health and the Yakima Health District. Once it was clear an outbreak was happening, the outbreak team’s long-term unit was on the case.
Ford said having someone to guide them through the process was valuable.
“You’re in a scramble. You’re trying to stop this thing that’s going on, and you don’t know where it’s coming from,” she said.
The goal was to figure out how to prevent further spread. The first task was to rearrange the facility into three sections. One section was the “clean” section for those who had tested negative. Another section was for those who needed to quarantine due to close contact with a COVID-19 patient. And finally, there was an area to isolate those who tested positive for COVID-19.
“Splitting the facilities has helped us out a lot in containing spread,” said Gisselle Cervantes, a member of the outbreak team’s long-term care unit.
At Summitview Healthcare Center, taking on that task meant a significant relocation of many residents, Ford said, which was a bit unnerving at first.
Still, Ford believes there has been a long-term payoff. The facility has stuck to the three-section layout, and the COVID-19 unit has remained empty since the outbreak.
Ford said she’s in regular communication with her contact on the outbreak team and says she feels at ease asking questions as they come up. Most recent discussions have been about what testing looks like now that residents and staff have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.
“We’ll email her and ask, ‘What do you think of this situation?’” she said about Cervantes. “She knows the set up of our facility. She knows our staff, our infection prevention nurse.”
Indeed, relationship building is a crucial part of the outbreak team’s job, said Lilian Bravo, director of community partnerships for the Yakima Health District. If they can help businesses and organizations feel at ease, they’re more apt to stay in touch. That allows the team and the Yakima Health District to address issues, including emerging outbreaks, more quickly.
“You have that relationship with them. You have the knowledge, the policies and procedures,” Bravo said.