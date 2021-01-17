Key outbreak areas in Yakima County

Small business outbreaks: Most of the outbreaks involve small businesses with a handful of employees. While they don’t significantly add to the total count, an outbreak to a small staff could take a business out of operation for several weeks.

Long-term care facilities: COVID-19 hit long-term care facilities the hardest first. Early on, when testing to the general public was limited, staff and residents of long-term care facilities made up 25% of total cases in a given day. Facilities that experienced outbreaks included: Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Sunnyside; Good Samaritan, Willow Springs Care, Landmark Care, Garden Village, all in Yakima; Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Parkside in Union Gap, Prestige in Toppenish and Emerald Care in Wapato.

In November, Summitview Healthcare, a skilled nursing facility inside the Living Care Retirement Community, had an outbreak of 50 cases among patients and staff. By then, there were specific Yakima Health District staff members focused on responding to outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

Fruit packing houses: Early in the pandemic, several fruit packing houses had outbreaks. Things improved as businesses were able to get masks, namely through the state and agricultural groups, and there was a greater knowledge regarding procedures and practices.

Series of farmworker outbreaks at H-2A housing: Between mid-July to October, several outbreaks were reported at farmworker housing. They included several at Fairbridge Inn, a former hotel in Yakima. Over the period, more than 200 positive cases were reported. Congregate housing settings — any facility where people live in close quarters — have been a common setting for outbreaks.

— Mai Hoang