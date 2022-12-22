The Yakima Health District is collecting information from air sensors and fire consultants to determine the causes and potential public health effects of recent fires at the Caton Landfill near Naches.
The health district suspended the landfill’s operating permit Dec. 12 following a series of fires at the facility, including a large fire that surfaced Dec. 11.
Air sampling sensors placed at the landfill and nearby residential and business areas are being used to ensure there are no public health concerns related to the smoke, the health district said in a news release Thursday.
The health district said the sensors collect data on substances being released in the smoke and the distance the smoke is traveling.
The health district anticipates having results next week to inform the public, the release said.
Fire consultants will assess the site this week to determine the cause of recent fires, the release said.
The consultants will prepare a workplan describing the source and cause of the fires, a remedy to prevent future fires and a written response plan for any fires at the facility in the future, according to the release.
The response is a joint effort by the health department; Washington State Department of Ecology Central Region Office; Washington State Department of Ecology Spill Prevention, Preparedness and Response Program; Environmental Protection Agency; and Yakima Regional Clean Air Authority, according to the release.
Caton Landfill is a limited purpose landfill north of Naches at 1500 Naches-Wenas Road. Limited purpose landfills are only allowed to accept construction waste.
