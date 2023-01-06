The Yakima Health District urges residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza, as COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase.
The Health District said the COVID-19 seven-day case rate had increased from 54 per 100,000 on Nov. 15 to 142 per 100,000 on Dec. 26, an increase of 163%. The last time case rates were that high in the county was late September.
The district reported seven deaths due to COVID-19 in December. Combined, the three months before that saw six deaths in total. The 14-day hospitalization rates for COVID-19 saw a 233% increase from 1.5 per 100,000 on Nov. 15 per 100,000 to 5 per 100,000 people on Dec. 26.
The health district warns these numbers could be underreported with people using at-home tests.
The XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant, which first started raising concerns internationally in October, has now grown to be the most dominant strain in the U.S. XBB.1.5 is a descendant of the omicron XBB subvariant. It is highly transmissible, but not considered to be more potent or dangerous than other omicron strains.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the XBB.1.5, or kraken, variant makes up about 40% of all COVID-19 cases in the country, though the majority of cases are concentrated in the Northeast.
RSV and flu
While RSV cases are beginning to decline in Yakima County, flu cases are still circulating at a high level, the release said.
Astria Health and Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital reported 17 cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, the last week of December, and a 6.7% positivity rate. That's down from 45 cases and a 15% positivity rate the week before Christmas.
The hospitals reported 116 flu cases the last week of December with a 23% positivity rate, with 144 cases and a 26% positivity rate the week before Christmas.
Flu and RSV numbers were higher in late November and the first two weeks of December. The hospitals reported 287 flu cases the first week of December and 253 the second week of December.
The numbers are just from the hospitals, and don't include private provider test results.
Outbreaks
On Jan. 4, there were 15 active COVID outbreaks, two flu outbreaks and one flu and COVID outbreak. They were reported inside nursing homes, substance abuse disorder treatment facilities, adult family homes and assisted living facilities. The two flu outbreaks were in assisted living facilities, and one nursing home was experiencing the flu and COVID outbreak, the district said.
Yakima Health District continues to work with organizations that have outbreaks to provide education and guidance.
The district recommends residents wear masks in crowded places, cover their coughs, wash their hands often and stay home when sick.
COVID-19 and flu vaccines are available to all individuals 6 months or older. Local health officials also recommend for those who are eligible to get the bivalent booster, which can help protect against the more severe symptoms of the original COVID-19 strains and more recent strains like omicron.
Visit the Yakima Health District website to find more information on vaccination locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.