In line with Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to lift a statewide state of emergency for COVID-19 on Monday, the Yakima Health District has rescinded its local public health emergency declaration.
The original declaration from March 2020 helped mobilize an incident management team to address the spread of COVID-19.
The local declaration was rescinded Monday. While the district said COVID is no longer a public health emergency in Yakima County, the virus still poses a possible risk to the health and safety of residents.
During the Wednesday Board of Health meeting, Nathan Johnson, local emergency response coordinator, said the county’s incident management team will end by Monday.
“That basically means we will stop sending weekly situation reports, we will stop having some regular updates that we’ve been doing,” Johnson said. “We’re still going to be continuing our outreach efforts … around updates, around vaccines. We’ll also continue working with community partners to make the vaccine available at different community events.”
Johnson said though some things would be changing, the district is still aware of COVID-19’s presence in the county and that work needs to be done to ensure the safety of the community.
The health district will continue partnering with long-term care facilities in the county to educate residents on how to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19.
A multifaceted after-action review evaluating the health district’s COVID-19 response is expected to be released by June of next year. It will include surveys from health district staff as well as surveys from community partners like local hospitals.
Inslee’s lifting of the state of emergency will lift vaccination requirements for school employees, visitors and outside contractors.
Statewide, vaccination requirements for health care and education workers will end, but employers will continue to be able to require them if they choose, according to Inslee’s office. The governor previously announced that COVID-19 vaccination will remain a condition of employment for most Washington state agencies.
A mask order issued by the state Department of Health will remain in place for health care and long-term care settings.
