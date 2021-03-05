Yakima Health District and Yakima County jail staff are taking steps to contain a coronavirus outbreak at the North Front Street jail that has infected 73 people.
As of Friday, 14 staff members and 59 inmates had confirmed COVID-19 cases, a health district release said.
The district has recommended grouping together inmates who have tested positive or have been exposed to the virus, increasing N95 mask use and testing for jail employees, as well as testing inmates every three days, the release said.
“This outbreak serves as a reminder to continue following public health recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Larry Jecha, the district’s interim health officer. “By doing our part in preventing transmission within the community it will decrease the chances of COVID-19 being introduced into congregate living communities.”
The county’s Department of Corrections reported several staff and inmates tested positive on Feb. 10, and work was done to trace everyone who had close contact with them, the release said.
Corrections Chief Jeremy Welch said the department continues to follow guidelines from the federal and state health officials, and is getting disinfectant sprayers for cleaning the jail, the release said.
Welch said vaccinating the jail staff and inmates was “critical” to controlling the spread of the disease and preventing further outbreaks.
Jail and corrections staff are in the next tier of people qualify for the vaccine, and the state estimated this week that could happen starting March 22 if enough supply is available. Inmates are in Phase 1B Tier 4, and scheduled to qualify April 26, the health district said.
The COVID-19 outbreak is the second at the Yakima jail. In the summer, 34 officers and 130 inmates were infected. Daniel Oaks, one of the infected corrections officers, died Aug. 1 from the virus, becoming the department’s first line-of-duty death.