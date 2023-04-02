The Yakima Health District is considering purchasing land or a building near its offices in Union Gap as its staff grows and more room is needed.
Andre Fresco, the health district’s executive director, said the district has about $500,000 that needs to be spent before the end of June or be given back to the state.
“We’re looking to not give money back but we want to spend the people’s money well,” Fresco said during a Board of Health meeting Wednesday. “We’ve considering some investments in land or buildings because we are reaching our capacity at the health district. We’ve hired new staff … we’ve converted our conference rooms to supply rooms and have pallets up and down all the way to the ceiling. We didn’t have places to accommodate staff when they needed to meet.”
Fresco said the health district is considering buying more space inside Ahtanum Business Park in Union Gap, where the health district offices are located. Proposals on how the money will be spent will be presented to the Yakima Health District Board of Health before the money expires, Fresco said.
Hiring efforts
The board also heard an update on hiring efforts.
Ryan Ibach, the district’s chief operating officer, said the district’s epidemiologist, which was originally a two-year temporary position, will be made permanent.
The hiring process for the position has started and Ibach said Yasmin Barrios, the district’s current epidemiologist, is among the applicants.
The health district is also hiring for an emergency response coordinator, project coordinator and program manager.
Water filters
Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships, said the health district has begun distributing water filters to 39 households affected by the groundwater contamination from the Yakima Training Center.
The houses receiving filters from the health district tested above the state’s regulatory maximum for PFAS -- a set of chemicals toxic to humans also known as ‘forever chemicals’ -- but below federal levels, which the Army has used to determine who is eligible for aid.
Bravo said the funding for the filters came in part through a collaboration with the state Department of Health.
