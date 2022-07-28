The Yakima Health District confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Yakima County on Thursday.
Lab results confirmed a Yakima County resident tested positive for monkeypox, the health district said in a news release. A news release said the individual will isolate at home for the remainder of the infectious period. Health district staff members are contact tracing to see if and where the virus spread.
The news comes just six days after the first case of monkeypox was reported in nearby Benton County.
YHD previously said its staff have been in communication with local health care providers to prepare for the arrival of monkeypox in the county. Health care providers are asked to report any potential cases of monkeypox.
YHD officials said they have received a limited amount of the two-dose JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine. Only confirmed cases of close contact are eligible for the vaccine as the district works with the Washington Department of Health to acquire more doses.
Monkeypox is contagious as soon as symptoms like fever, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and rashes develop. The rash can look like pimples or blisters.
While anyone can get monkeypox, the health district warns that persons under the age of 30, people who are HIV positive and people with a history of sexually transmitted infections are at higher risk of being infected. The vast majority of cases reported nationwide have been in men who have sex with men.
If you believe you are displaying symptoms of monkeypox, the health district recommends consulting with your health care provider via phone call. Individuals should call and notify their health care provider about their symptoms and any possible exposure before visiting a health care facility.
Most people recover in 2-4 weeks, but the disease can be serious for those who are immunocompromised, children, people with a history of eczema and those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
The U.S. had more than 4,600 reported monkeypox cases as of late Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 100 cases have been reported in Washington state, according to the DOH.
