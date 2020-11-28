Yakima County health officials reported 64 new coronavirus cases Saturday, the second day in a row with double-digit numbers.
Saturday’s numbers brings the total number of coronavirus cases since mid-March to 15,057, while the total number of deaths remains at 260, according to the Yakima Health District.
While Saturday’s seven-day average of 120.1 new cases per day is below the peak per-day average of 150 in June, but it is significantly higher than the 38 cases per day in August.
Yakima County had 282.1 cases per 100,000 in the period between Nov. 3-16, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Saturday, 21 people were hospitalized, four fewer than Friday, with two intubated, double Friday’s number. The health district reports that 12,677 people have recovered.