The Yakima Health District Board of Health will encourage the state to end the indoor mask mandate in a letter, the board decided at its Thursday night meeting.
Gov. Jay Inslee said at a news conference Wednesday that a date for the end of the state’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces and schools will be announced next week. The mask mandate for large events outdoor spaces will expire on Feb. 18, Inslee said.
Cases and hospitalizations are leveling off in Washington, and the state Department of Health has projected a continuing decline leading to low numbers by early March, Inslee said at the news conference. By next week, the Department of Health will have more data and a higher level of confidence in downward trends, Inslee said.
“As for today, caution is still advised and remains our best defense,” Inslee said. “But omicron clearly has characteristics that will allow us to lift mitigation measures with weeks to come rather than months.”
Other states, including New York, Oregon and California, have already started announcing an end to mask requirements. Guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends people wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status.
Hospital officials in a Washington State Hospital Association news briefing cautioned against lifting the mask mandate before cases are decreasing and the health system is less strained. Dr. Shaquita Bell, senior medical director for Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, said Tuesday she thinks it’s still too soon.
“We still have over 100 people per 100,000 people having COVID every day, so I think it’s too soon at this point in this surge,” Bell said. “I do encourage us as a state and as an educational system to continue to be able to be flexible and make decisions based on the numbers.”
Health board discussion
Health board member and Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney suggested the board write the letter to encourage an end to the mandate and said it was the board’s responsibility to advocate for local control and parental control.
“I’m advocating that each parent should get to decide whether or not their child has an added layer of protection against something they have a concern about,” McKinney said at the meeting.
She also read a portion of a statement made by state school Superintendent Chris Reykdal on Wednesday which recommended Inslee and the Department of Health eliminate the masking requirement for students in coming weeks and maintain testing programs in schools.
Yakima Health District director Andre Fresco disagreed with an assertion made in Reykdal’s statement that COVID-19 is transitioning from pandemic to endemic.
“Omicron is a textbook example of what a pandemic means. It’s something that happens in one country and spreads dramatically, very quickly to another country,” Fresco said.
Dr. Dave Atteberry, a citizen representative on the board, said the board should help Inslee in his decision to end the mandate by sending a letter.
“This one’s a no-brainer,” he said.
Board member and Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde said he agreed that it is time to make mask-wearing optional at the state level.
“We can debate the masks, and of course we know that some types of masks are maybe more beneficial than others that we’ve seen, but I don’t think we can ignore the fact that there have been some negative consequences in school kids,” Linde said, discussing academic challenges like learning language while wearing masks or attending class remotely.
The board unanimously agreed to send the letter, but citizen representative Dr. Sean Cleary said sending a letter seemed redundant. He recommended selecting a specific date to recommend or gathering input from local superintendents and teachers unions to include in the letter.
“Governor Inslee already said he’s going to do it,” Cleary said. “To now tell him to do it seems a bit silly.”
Board member and Toppenish Council member Naila Duval also said she didn’t see the point of sending a letter.
Yakima Council member Patricia Byers said sending the letter is a matter of being responsive and sensitive to constituents. She said wearing a mask is a matter of personal choice for parents and families and ending the mandate would mean a return to local decision making.
The letter will say the board appreciates Inslee’s willingness to move toward ending the mandate and encourage him to act immediately, the board decided.
