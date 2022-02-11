Assessing COVID-19 risk

Health officer Dr. Neil Barg with the Yakima Health District said there is no specific metric for people to look to for decisions on whether or not to wear a mask once the state mandate is lifted. He said it is safer if community transmission is lower, with case rates in the single digits per 100,000, but there is no single way to know what’s best for an individual.

“No matter what the case rate is, wearing a mask properly is going to be safer than not wearing a mask,” Barg said.

Continued mask wearing through a downward trend will help to prevent another rise in community transmission and hospitalizations, he said.

“Let’s say those people that are masking now all of a sudden stop, there could be a bump,” in cases or hospitalizations, Barg said. “If we just are patient, just wait a little bit longer, maybe into March, and start relaxing the masks, I think we’ll be OK.”