For the growers of Yakima Valley’s early crops, it’s a so-far-so-good spring.
Apricot trees are covered with popcorn-like white blossoms, cherries are expected to start blooming in early April, and there are signs that asparagus shoots are stirring from their winter sleep.
But growers are keeping an eye on Mother Nature, ready with sprinklers and wind machines just in case the weather turns cold and endangers the budding fruit.
“So far, we have avoided the crop damage with the cold snap last year,” said Sean Gilbert, president of Gilbert Orchards.
But growers said there are other concerns, spurred by the coronavirus pandemic and changes in how farmworkers should be paid.
While the weather has been holding up so far, growers say it’s too early to tell what the harvest will be like.
“A lot of things can happen between now and the harvest,” said Tim Kovis, spokesman for the Washington State Tree Fruit Commission. “The folks I’ve talked with are optimistic about how their trees are budding now.”
Apricots are the first tree fruit that usually comes into bloom through March, followed by cherries in early April, with the blooms starting first in Oregon and the Tri-Cities, then going up through Yakima and to Wenatchee later, Kovis said.
Apricots started blooming in the Lower Valley last week, said Gilbert and Ric Valicoff, who grows apricots in the Lower Valley.
“It looks like a good bloom,” Valicoff said. “The bloom’s over now, and the bees are working good (to pollinate the fruit).”
Gilbert said his apricots are in bloom in Parker and he was expecting the West Valley orchards to follow suit this week, while cherries are expected in the first week of April. But he and Valicoff said they are keeping a close eye on the weather in case there is a cold snap.
In normal years, Yakima averages 43.2 degrees in March, according to the National Weather Service’s climate data.
In case temperatures drop to freezing levels, Gilbert said he has wind machines, which pull warmer air down into the orchards, as well as under-tree sprinklers to protect the buds from frost damage.
Valicoff said he recently installed a system that allows him and his workers to monitor temperature and wind machines through smartphones.
Another crop coming in around springtime is asparagus. Alan Schreiber, executive director of the Washington Asparagus Commission, said soil temperatures need to be at least 50 degrees before asparagus starts growing, with cutting starting between April 5-10.
He said the weather conditions appear to be signaling a normal start to the season, with reports of asparagus starting to grow near the Tri-Cities.
Norm Inaba, an asparagus grower in the Lower Valley, said he’s seen signs that his asparagus is starting to sprout, and he’s anticipating a normal harvesting season.
“Mother Nature dictates what happens,” Inaba said.
Schreiber, with the asparagus commission, said the hope is for Washington’s asparagus to hit the market at the time when Mexico’s cheaper asparagus stalks go out of season, just after Easter. He said the imported asparagus has been selling at 99 cents a pound, a price he described as “insanely cheap.”
But Schreiber said asparagus farmers are also concerned about the possibility of paying farmworkers overtime for working more than 40 hours. The state’s Supreme Court ruled in November that an overtime exemption for dairy workers was unconstitutional.
Washington’s Senate passed a bill this month that would remove the overtime exemption for other agricultural industries, but would phase overtime in, with time-and-a-half required if workers work longer than 55 hours a week in 2022, and dropping to 40 hours in 2024.
Schreiber said one Yakima County grower has told him that if they’re required to pay overtime, they will plow under half of their asparagus acreage to avoid the extra labor cost.
“Let’s say asparagus cutters at piece rate make $21, $22 per hour. If that’s what they’re making at hour 41, they’re making $31, $33 an hour,” Schreiber said. “We get paid the same amount for asparagus (cut) at hour 41 as we do before.”
He said hiring more workers to ensure asparagus cutting doesn’t take more than 40 hours a week is not a viable solution. For one thing, there are not as many workers, Schreiber said, since asparagus cutting is considered skilled farm labor, and most workers would not be content with working a mere 40 hours and not getting the extra money they now get.
Valicoff agreed, noting there are workers who would rather stick with the current system than have their earnings limited by being limited to 40 hours a week. He said the overtime proposal also raises the question of whether a worker who is working for two ranches with separate employer identification numbers in the same pay period would have to be paid overtime if the combined hours go past 40 a week.
Another concern is the pandemic. Gilbert said his company is pushing to get its workers vaccinated, while Valicoff said all his employees are being vaccinated, in addition to the social distancing and other rules he implemented to reduce the potential spread of the virus among his workforce.
“We don’t want people working for us ill,” Valicoff said. “No. 1 is the safety of our people. We want to make sure they are in good health.”