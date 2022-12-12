Months of dispute over documenting expenditures has prompted a local group providing services to Ukrainian refugees to end its contract with Yakima County.
Shoulder to Shoulder entered a $250,000 grant contract with the county last June but has yet to receive any funds from it.
County officials overseeing the contract and pass-through grant from the state Department of Commerce said the group had not provided proper receipting of expenses. The county said it was willing to work with the group to fix the problem.
On Wednesday, group director Roger Gavriluk sent a brief letter to the county saying it was terminating the contract.
The letter cited a provision in the contract stating either party could terminate.
“Operation Shoulder to Shoulder is hereby notifying you of our intent to terminate the contract,” Gavriluk said in the letter.
“Our decision to terminate was determined based on the ongoing toxic relationship between OSS and Yakima County public officials in the Department of Human Services,” Gavriluk said.
The county has yet to reimburse the group for any expenses since the contract began in July, he said.
Reimbursement grants require the group to pay for services upfront, then apply for reimbursement.
Yakima County Human Services Director Esther Magasis said the group had not provided adequate documentation of expenditures.
Paul Garcia, the group’s chief financial officer, said services were paid with cash in the beginning, and the county wanted copies of cleared checks to prove payments were made.
The group had submitted more than $160,000 in expenditures for group staff salaries, rental assistance for a Yakima family hosting a Ukrainian family, mental health services and English classes.
Magasis said in a Nov. 17 email to the group that there was adequate documentation for more than $43,000 in receipts of the more than $160,000 submitted.
On Nov. 29, Deputy Prosecutor Dan Clark sent a letter to the group saying the contract does not allow cash payments and that the county would not reimburse the group for any.
“The recent letter received from the District Attorney’s Office personified this toxic relationship,” Garviluk said.
Magasis said the group could have continued the contract by making future payments with checks. The grant continues through June 2023.
“We didn’t tell them they couldn’t use the funds,” he said. “They could have tried to clean up the invoices they had.”
Magasis said the group could have forgone the expenditures in question and continued with proper documentation for the remainder of the contract.
Now, the county will return the grant funds to state, she said.
