Yakima firefighters were busy Wednesday with two fires — one that scorched nearly a half-acre on the Yakima Greenway and another that badly damaged a home.
Crews were first called to the Greenway about 12:30 p.m., where a fast-spreading fire was feeding on timber north of the McGuire Community Playground, according to a Yakima Fire Department news release.
Flames exceeded 80 feet high, and the blaze scorched some 20,000 square feet between the Greenway path and the Yakima River before it was extinguished, the release said.
The fire is believed to have started in a homeless encampment, the release said.
Thirteen firefighters responded and there were no injuries.
North Fourth Street
Firefighter later responded two separate calls — one about 5 p.m. and another at 8:10 p.m. — at a home in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
The first call was in response to burning rubble next to a garage door. Damage was estimated at $100, the release said.
The second call was more involved, with the garage, an upstairs apartment and attic burning, the release said.
Further investigation revealed that the structure had a previous interior fire, the release said.
Twenty firefighters responded and there were no injuries, the release said.
The fire’s cause is under investigation and damage was estimated at $50,000, the release said.