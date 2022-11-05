The Yakima Greenway Foundation broke ground on a new visitors center Friday at Sarg Hubbard Park.
The center will have an education center and offices for the Greenway Foundation. It replaces a building that was damaged in a fire in September 2020.
The new visitor center will better serve the foundation and the community, said Konnor Hopkins, Greenway Foundation executive board president.
“It's going to be a place that the community can use," Hopkins said.
The building will have state-of-the-art technology and be a place for small meetings, event logistics, volunteer signups, lectures and learning events. Solar panels will help with energy efficiency.
Construction will start next week and should be completed in March 2023. The rebuild is possible due to a combination of insurance funds, fundraising and private donations.
Kellie Connaughton, executive director of the Yakima Greenway Foundation, said the campaign has been a way to engage the community to help support "the jewel of Yakima."
The 2020 fire also damaged a playground and 30 acres of habitat along the Yakima River. The Sarg Hubbard playground was rebuilt and reopened in 2021.
Lights, safety upgrades
An updated master plan for the Greenway Foundation visitors center rebuild is in the works and includes upgraded LED lighting in the park, parking lots and main areas like bathrooms for extra safety precautions, Connaughton said.
"It's long been the desire of the Greenway to have proper park lighting and we'll definitely have appropriate security cameras for property and things of that nature, not security cameras for surveillance," Connaughton said.
She said Sarg Hubbard isn't open at night and that the lighting will help deter bad behavior.
The Greenway Foundation is a nonprofit organization and all funding comes from donations.
"Everything we operate off of comes from public contributions or maintenance funds," Connaughton said. "That's why it's really important that the community continues to understand that the more that they can support us maintaining the trails, that any contributions above and beyond that we get, we can apply to safety, to lighting and new restrooms along the trail and new pavement and these kinds of upgrades that desperately need to be done."
