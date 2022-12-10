A snowy start to the weekend left a fresh slate for snow angels and sleds in the Yakima Valley on Saturday, with a winter storm warning affecting roads and travel conditions in the area.
The heaviest amounts of snow had fallen as of Saturday morning, but a winter storm warning was in effect in the Yakima Valley until 4 p.m. Saturday, with heavy mixed precipitation and up to 1 inch of additional snow accumulation possible, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore. A light ice glaze was also possible, the warning said.
George Perry, meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Pendleton office, said the heaviest amount of snow fell in Yakima from Friday night to Saturday, between 5-6 inches. Total snow depth was 7-8 inches in the area, he said.
Reports from the Lower Valley showed 1-2 inches of fresh snow accumulation in Sunnyside and Prosser as of Saturday morning, Perry said.
“I think it’s kind of winding down at the moment,” he added.
Sunday’s forecast shows a chance of snow and rain mixed, Perry said. Temperatures will get into the upper 30s.
“For snow amounts (Sunday), it’s not looking like all that much. Maybe a quarter of an inch — not like the last 24 hours,” he said Saturday morning.
With overnight temperatures forecast at 26 degrees, Perry said melting and refreezing is possible.
“I would be concerned about that: icy surfaces (Sunday) morning,” he said. “I would suggest people judge carefully when they get out (Sunday) and be aware that you may have some icy conditions.”
He said drivers should allow extra time to get places, slow down and avoid following other vehicles too closely. Drivers should also keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of emergency.
A drop in temperatures is in the forecast for the coming week.
Daytime temperatures are forecast below freezing beginning Tuesday, with a high of 30 degrees expected. That continues Wednesday with a high of 27 and Thursday with a high of 28 forecast, Perry said.
“It's going to turn colder but not too much in the way of rain or snow expected through most of the week,” he said.
Winter storm warnings were in effect in much of central and northern Washington Saturday, including the Yakima and Kittitas valleys and east slopes of the Washington Cascades. Heavy snow was expected above 4,000 feet, according to the warnings.
People who must travel, as well as hikers and skiers who may be in the mountains, should be aware of possible avalanche danger and check conditions before heading out.
The Washington State Department of Transportation provides updates on use of chains, traction tires and other restrictions as conditions change. For the latest road conditions on Snoqualmie and other mountain passes, visit bit.ly/YHR-travelpasses.
Up-to-date information also is available on WSDOT’s Twitter accounts and its app. Get the latest road conditions by calling 511.
