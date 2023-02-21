The Yakima Association of Faith Communities will host a Prayer for Ukraine Friday to mark one year since the Russian invasion.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at Millennium Plaza in Yakima, according to a press release from the association.
Interfaith leaders will offer up prayers and the event will focus on ways to work toward peace, the release said. It will also feature the musical composition “A Ukrainian Prayer” by John Rutter.
More than 8 million Ukrainians refugees have left their home country and relocated elsewhere in Europe in the past year, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The UN further estimates that about 7,000 civilians have died and 11,000 have been injured in the conflict. U.S. officials estimated that about 200,000 soldiers from Russia and Ukraine have died since the start of the war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.