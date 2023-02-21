Ukraine Support
Katana Ramirez, left, and Tymur Melnyk, right, demonstrate in support of Ukraine at the corner of Summitview Avenue and North 40th Avenue Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Melnyk grew up in Ukraine.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

The Yakima Association of Faith Communities will host a Prayer for Ukraine Friday to mark one year since the Russian invasion.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at Millennium Plaza in Yakima, according to a press release from the association.

Interfaith leaders will offer up prayers and the event will focus on ways to work toward peace, the release said. It will also feature the musical composition “A Ukrainian Prayer” by John Rutter.

More than 8 million Ukrainians refugees have left their home country and relocated elsewhere in Europe in the past year, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The UN further estimates that about 7,000 civilians have died and 11,000 have been injured in the conflict. U.S. officials estimated that about 200,000 soldiers from Russia and Ukraine have died since the start of the war.

Contact Vanessa Ontiveros at vontiveros@yakimaherald.com.

