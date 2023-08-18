Although there are still a few upset customers, the transition from alley garbage collection to curbside has been completed and is going well, Yakima officials say.
An adjustment to the municipal code regarding garbage collection and how it complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act was approved unanimously by the Yakima City Council at its Tuesday night meeting.
Refuse Division Manager Trace Bradburn told council members that since collection had fully switched to curbside in June, there have been no accidents or other driver/garbage truck incidents reported, while there were 14 such incidents the first five months of 2023.
“We started this move (to curbside) in March, and in June, July and August we’ve had streetside service, for roughly 7,000 customers,” Bradburn said. “We’ve had zero incidents during that time, which speaks very highly of our drivers.”
Tuesday night’s vote changed the ordinance to specify the garbage pickup location is at the curb of the adjoining street. It also added Americans with Disabilities Act language to provide carry-out garbage can service for residents who need it.
Council member Patricia Byers mentioned an email from a resident in her district who is upset about no longer being able to place her trash in the alley, which her home was designed for. The woman also was upset about city workers walking through her property to bring the can to the curb.
Bradburn replied that residents whose homes were designed for alley trash pickup still may request service on Thursdays, when a smaller, rear-loading truck will be available. For other customers, carryout service is provided at no cost if they meet ADA guidelines for assistance with trash cans.
Council member Holly Cousens complimented Bradburn for his department’s transition and flexibility with customers.
“I’ve heard great feedback,” Cousens said. “You’ve been reaching out to people who have concerns and have been very accommodating.”
Earlier this year, Bradburn cited safety concerns and the automated-arm design of garbage trucks as reasons for the switch from alleys to curbside collection.
Automated, side-loading refuse trucks require 20 feet of space to operate safely, and 18 feet in overhead clearance to lift and dump the city garbage cans, Bradburn said. The tight dimensions in alleys and hazards such as overhead wires and trees do not provide enough room for the trucks, he added.
Joint meeting with YSD board planned
City Council members also discussed several topics they would like to see addressed as they participate in a joint meeting with Yakima school board members on Aug. 28.
City Manager Bob Harrison said he would update school officials on plans for the Martin Luther King Jr. Park aquatic center. In June, city officials said the park could be directly connected with Adams Elementary School if Race Street is closed between Eighth and Ninth streets.
Council members Byers and Soneya Lund had questions about school buses and their lack of air conditioning, and council member Matt Brown wants to hear more about the school district’s budget challenges – something the city is also addressing.
Council member Danny Herrera asked for an update on the Handle with Care pilot program, a joint effort between YSD and the Yakima Police Department to notify school officials about students who have experienced trauma in their home.
Herrera also asked to discuss access to fields and play areas adjacent to school buildings.
The joint school board and City Council meeting is scheduled 5-7 p.m. Aug. 28 in the conference room at the Yakima School District's main office, 104 N. Fourth Ave. It is open to the public.
