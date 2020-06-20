Yakima’s first organized Juneteenth celebration on Friday gathered a crowd of about a hundred people, who cheered and applauded as community leaders shared messages of hope, unity, and accountability.
The word Juneteenth combines the day and month of June 19, 1865, a day that signifies the end of slavery in the United States. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed more than two years prior, but it wasn’t until about 1,800 federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, that all enslaved Black people became free.
To commemorate that event and celebrate that freedom, the Yakima County NAACP organized a Freedom Ride that started from the Central Lutheran church parking lot and then traveled by caravan to the Henry Beauchamp Community Center.
While speakers explained the day is one of celebration, this year’s celebration was undercut by the tragedy of Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer.
Signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace” interspersed those emblazoned with “Juneteenth — Freedom.”
Jasmine Garner, the 22-year-old president of the county NAACP’s Youth Council, opened the evening’s speeches.
“It’s a blessing to be able to come together as one and stand for what is right, to stand for what we believe in,” she said. “There was a time when we would get scrutinized, beat, hosed down. They would even send the dogs out. But that didn’t stop us then, and nothing will stop us now!”
Garner spoke about the need to hold officers who use inappropriate force accountable, to recognize the contributions of minorities to society’s success, and to include Black and Hispanic histories in school curriculum.
“They don’t even teach you in school about Black history or Hispanic history,” she said. “Here in America, that history is taught at home at the dinner table by our parents and grandparents. We the people who helped shape America demand we be treated equal!”
Garner’s message resonated with Daeshjia Watley, 13, who held a sign she had made that said “Was born Black, will stay Black.” Watley said she wanted to attend the event both to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement and to show her pride in her people.
“I am proud to be Black,” she said. “I would tell other people who are Black to be proud too. Be proud of who you are.”
The celebration included a reading of a proclamation from the Yakima County Commissioners declaring the week of June 15 as “Juneteenth Freedom Week,” an explanation of the date’s historical significance, and prayers and words from local faith leaders.
The real Emancipation
On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared that enslaved people in states rebelling against the Union would be “then, thenceforth, and forever free.”
It was not the end of slavery in the United States.
On April 9, 1865, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his troops to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, ending the American Civil War. In the two months that followed, slavery remained largely unaffected in Texas.
It wasn’t until June 19, 1865, when Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger landed with federal troops in Galveston, Texas, and read the country’s executive order, that slavery ended in the country. The celebrations that resulted from the announcement inspired yearly Juneteenth celebrations.
This year, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP hosted a virtual “Black Reunion” on Friday. Speakers emphasized the need for people to speak up about social justice, protest peacefully, and change “protests to power” by voting in the fall election.
Panel discussions with Black parents and families also focused on what they called “The Talk,” the uncomfortable conversations they have with their children about how to act around police officers so as not to get targeted or harmed.
NAACP Chairman Leon Russell introduced the hashtag #WeAreDoneDying, an initiative by the NAACP to expose inequities in America for people of color, including in health care, education, criminal justice and voting rights.
“We must be a nation that realizes we cannot accept one more George Floyd, we cannot accept one more Breonna Taylor,” Russell said. Taylor was fatally shot in her apartment by Louisville police officers in March.
NAACP President Derrick Johnson said the protests sparked by Floyd’s death felt different from past protests, in that people of all ages and ethnicities, from all states and in other countries, had joined.
“We are done dying is our rallying cry,” Johnson said. “We need to move from peaceful protests to power. We need to march toward a different future.”
‘We are moving forward’
David Olivas, a Hispanic attendee at Friday’s Juneteenth celebration in Yakima, said he and his wife, Isabel, are supporters of the social justice movements happening throughout the country.
“All minorities have been suppressed in this country,” he said. “But Yakima has a very strong community, and for us to be able to pull together like this, it could be a moment where there is change.”
Isabel Olivas said the gathering was emotional for her, in a good way.
“When you see people from all different backgrounds come out to support the people who need it the most, when they need the support, it’s empowering,” she said. “With the pandemic and everything else going on in the world, what has made it better is seeing this unity.”
Pastor W.F. Pride Jr., who helped close the evening’s ceremonies, told those gathered that the diverse turnout was a reason for hope.
“This is what America is supposed to look like,” Pride said. “In spite of all that’s going on, the gathering here on this day should give us the hope to carry on in our communities and for the days to come.”
Pastor Kenneth Johnson ended the evening with words of encouragement as well.
“Where there is unity, there is strength,” Johnson told those gathered. “Things can be done when we come together.”
James Parks, the former president of the local NAACP, said he was grateful for the turnout.
“It won’t be right unless we make it right,” Parks said. “When everyone pulls together, we can do anything.”