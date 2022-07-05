State Fair Park in Yakima was thunderous with tunes, bubble foam and fireworks Monday.
The annual Yakima Fourth of July celebration ended with crowning new AppleJam winners and pyrotechnics.
4th of July AppleJam and Fireworks Show
Amanda Simmons performs during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Kids play in bubbles during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Kids play in bubbles during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Kids play in bubbles during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Kids play in bubbles during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Cockaphonix performs during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Cockaphonix performs during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Scenes from the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Cockaphonix performs during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Cockaphonix performs during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Scenes from the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Cockaphonix performs during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Cockaphonix performs during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Cockaphonix performs during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Scenes from the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Scenes from the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
A rainbow is seen after a light rain during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Maya Amos performs during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Scenes from the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Scenes from the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Maya Amos performs during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Mattlock and the Keys perform during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Mattlock and the Keys perform during the Apple Jam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Fireworks are displayed at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Fireworks are displayed at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
The Yakima AppleJam winners were: best band Cockaphonix of Yakima, best vocalist Amanda Simmons and best performance Coaster, a hip-hop artist from Selah.
Each took home a $500 prize.
“This win pumps us up, we have some big shows coming up and this gets the ball rolling,” said Cockaphonix drummer Daniel Koenig. "All the performers did well. They did their best and showcased Yakima’s finest.”
Yakima AppleJam was only part of the Independence Day celebrations.
The Fourth of July event at State Fair Park was a cumulation of hard work that started in January. Vendors, carnival rides, a beer garden and a kids’ zone brought Yakima Valley residents together.
“I love everything,” exclaimed 6-year-old Morrison Gallaway of Yakima, while running back into the bubble foam pit, new to the event this year.
Kids play in bubbles during the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Emree Weaver / Yakima Herald-Republic
Gallaway sprinted to the foam pit once he saw the fun begin. He and his mother, Alli Corbin, came to the fairgrounds as a last-minute decision.
“This afternoon has been awesome. It’s been a really fun day. My son said, ‘I’m glad we came to the fair,’” Corbin said.
Corbin and Gallaway came to enjoy the free activities like the foam pit and chalk art before getting free face painting, while waiting to see Coaster perform.
"Even though it was a last-minute plan, we can't wait to see the fireworks," Corbin said.
The 20-minute firework display was sponsored by
Yakima County, the city of Yakima and the city of Union Gap.
“This is all self-produced and so we are really here to make this community better,” said Marlo McCrea, business development and programming director at State Fair Park.
"We met with Yakima Federal Savings in January to start mapping it out. They put a lot of effort into the whole AppleJam," McCrea said. "I take care of making sure we have all the family friendly events, the vendors, the carnival and all of that and a lot of marketing to get the word out to the community because not many events in this town are free. It's a pretty neat thing.”
Kids ride the "Freak Out" at the 4th of July Carnival Saturday, July 2, 2022 at State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash.
Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic
Scenes from the AppleJam Battle of the Bands at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. July 4, 2022.
Emree Weaver / Yakima Herald-Republic
McCrea said the Fourth of July event is a chance to give the whole community a big hug.
“I live for giving the community a place to come enjoy family friendly events," she said. "This makes my heart full to see this community here and just enjoying the Fourth of July.”
