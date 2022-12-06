While some may recall their teenage years fondly, filled with fun, freedom and friends, it’s also a time of life with many challenges. A little help with those challenges can go a long way.
Jasmine Jones is among those in our community providing that help, as youth pastor at Yakima Foursquare Church. While teaching pre-teens and teenagers about Scripture is part of her job, she believes a bigger part is being a “big sister” they can turn to for support when needed.
“Even us as adults, sometimes we need that reassurance,” Jones said. “We need that confidence to know that what we’re doing and who we are and what we’re becoming is affirmed and supported.
“There’s going to be a lot of people who want to tear you down. I want to be one of those people that builds you up.”
Jones and her husband, Parker, are among the pastors at Yakima Foursquare Church at the corner of 40th and Englewood avenues in northwest Yakima.
“Dave Edler, who used to be the mayor of Yakima, was the senior pastor at this church for over 20 years. Just in the last four years, his son and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Chantal Edler, are now the current senior pastors of the church,” Jones said.
While the church is still recovering from the pandemic’s absence of in-person services, Jones said an average of 500 people attend Sunday morning services, with as many as 150 children from infants through teenagers. As in many denominations, Yakima Foursquare is preparing for a much heavier turnout for Christmas Eve and Christmas, she noted.
Jones recently sat down with the Yakima Herald-Republic to discuss her role as youth pastor, how she came from the San Diego area to Central Washington, and what the Christmas season means to her.
Let’s talk about how you came to be a minister here. A little bit about your background, your education.
I graduated from Life Pacific University (near Pasadena, Calif.) in May 2020, right during the pandemic. I met Jacob and Chantal, because they are also alumni, through some mutual friends. From there, I visited Yakima Foursquare a week before the pandemic happened, before it shut everything down — so it was definitely by Jesus that I came at the time that I did! If I didn’t, I don’t think I would be here.
I navigated what my time would look like before I moved in June of 2020, moved my entire life, and it’s seriously been such a blessing. I love this community. I fell in love with the smallness and the intimacy of this community, coming from a big city and coming from a place where you don’t really know everybody. Then moving here and having such a family, small-town feel, was one of the big A-pluses in me deciding this is where I wanted to do ministry and to be right outside of college.
My husband, Parker Jones, grew up here; he and his family are well known in this community. I met him here, he used to go to this church. During the pandemic he stepped away for a little bit, because his parents were high risk for COVID.
We had mutual friends who went here (to Yakima Foursquare), and me being single, being new here in town — everybody wants to recommend their best friend, their best friend’s brother (laughs). I ended up meeting him through the grapevine in that way.
It worked out. He’s one of the biggest blessings I’ve gotten being here in Yakima. We just got married this past June, so we’re going on five months this week of being married, which is crazy — time is just going by so quickly.
What are your duties here? What does your ministry involve?
Me and my husband, we basically do fourth- through 12th-grade ministry. We started out doing pre-teens and then this past summer we transitioned into also doing youth ministry, which was great, because a lot of our kids that were in our pre-teen ministry transitioned with us into youth ministry.
So we get the opportunity of seeing them grow and us getting to grow alongside them as they go through middle school, then high school and off to college.
We both have had a heart for kids. My husband used to be one of the main staff and volunteers at the Madison House (Youth Center, in Yakima). And so when we were given the opportunity to be youth pastors, we did not hesitate whatsoever because we have a heart for kids. …
We love to walk alongside with our kids and their families, to help them get to know Jesus, to help them grow and be confident in who they are. That’s really our heart, is to have kids know that they are loved for who they are, and that they are wanted wherever it is that they go.
At that age, I’d guess ministry to youths would be a little more active than to adults.
Yeah. We do Sunday youth ministry at night. That’s our main ministry, but the majority of our ministry happens outside the church. It happens with us taking our students out for pizza, taking our students out to the movies, having one-on-one time with them and really meeting them where they’re at, and having a safe space for them to process things.
Building those strong relationships with them to know that they have people in their life that they can talk to. You’ve been at that age, sometimes you don’t want to talk to your parents. You don’t want to talk to your family because there’s just that weird dynamic of, ‘OK, if I say this then I might get in trouble, but I also need a place to process.’
We reemphasize that safe place with our students and give them that place where, hey, if there’s something going on in your life, you have that confidence in us to share that. We want you to know that there are people that want to help you, they want to support you, they want to encourage you and love you. And we’re not going to judge you on what you say or what you don’t say, or what you do and what you don’t do.
We want you to feel comfortable and to feel safe in what you’re sharing and how you’re sharing it.
For you personally, what made you decide to get into ministry as a career?
I grew up with faith, so I always believed in God, I always knew that God existed. I grew up Catholic, but I didn’t have the strong foundation of faith that I do now. Up until I was 15 years old, when I had an awesome encounter with Jesus at a small local church in a small city in San Diego called Lemon Grove.
And it was there that I realized that there was more to my life than just what I can do. I got called in our youth ministry at the church that I was involved in pretty young. I helped on worship team, I helped lead small groups and things like that.
I never thought ministry, at least in the church, would be what it was that I was going to be called to. I wanted to be a nurse for the longest time, a labor and delivery nurse specifically. God went ahead and turned those plans upside down and gave me a calling into church ministry. I was very hesitant to want to do it, just because I still saw myself as someone new to the Christian faith. I didn’t think I was actually qualified to do that.
But what I realized as I went through, just kind of wrestling with what I believed God was calling me to … when I really just gave him that part of my faith and gave him that part of my trust, I’ve just seen him blow me away with what he’s given me, what he’s provided, the way he’s grown me, the way he’s really just transformed my life, and even the people’s lives around me.
When I went to school to be a pastor, I’ve had so many people in my family that have given their life to Jesus because of the way that I’ve lived my life, and the things that they’ve seen God do in my life. It’s a true testament to God’s faithfulness: when you say yes to him, he’s going to do much more than we expect, and exceed even what we think is going to happen.
Did you start out studying to be a nurse?
No. I volunteered while I was in high school at the University of California San Diego hospital in the labor and delivery department. I did that for about two years.
The church that I was going to at the time, they are a part of the Foursquare denomination. Yakima Foursquare is a part of the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel. We have churches all over the United States and across the globe. There is a small Bible school that is connected to our denomination, at the time it was called Life Pacific College, it is now Life Pacific University.
I got resourced to go there and attend there for four years, where I graduated with a BA in transformational ministry, a fancy term for pastoral ministry, and a minor in biblical studies.
What’s your favorite part of the job, and what’s one of the more challenging aspects of the job?
I think my favorite part of the job is getting to be with students literally all day, every day. I’m the oldest in my family, so I’m one of seven, all girls. So I’ve always had that big-sister mentality.
Getting to be a big sister to a lot of our students and getting to just really pour into them, because I was there age at one point and I knew what it was like to go through the troubles of life. I knew what it was like to wrestle with a lot of the things that teenagers wrestle with: acceptance, body image, popularity, having to meet expectations of our family, of school and all of these things.
If I would have had somebody like myself the way that I am for these kids, I think it would have saved me a lot of the doubting and things that I faced as I was growing up. ...
I think one of the challenges is not necessarily always seeing the fruit or the success of what it is you’re doing. You might have kids that end up leaving your church, or you might have families that don’t end up coming to this church anymore. You still have every opportunity to build a relationship with them and do life with them even if they don’t attend here, but it’s like, there’s always going to be somebody that goes and you wish that they had stayed. ...
Just working with people in general, any time — it doesn’t matter what it is, it could be church ministry, school, at a regular 9-to-5 job — any time you work with people, there’s always going to be some sort of hiccups. Humans are a beautiful but complicated piece of art (laughs).
What are some of the favorite things about Christmas for you? What are some things you like about this season?
What I love about the Christmas season is getting to spend time with family. I’ve come to appreciate the time that I spend with family now that I’m not close to my family. I’m come to be really grateful for the time that I do get to spend with my family.
Biography Age: 24. Residence: Lives in Yakima with her husband, Parker Jones. Family: Mother Tabatha Ramos and stepdad Cruz Ramos. Father Victor Barron Jr. and his wife, Lillian Barron. Six sisters. Husband’s parents, Denard and Debbie Jones, and his uncle, Brian Jones. Hobbies: Cycling at Star Cycle, social media videos, helping her mother-in-law as a “furniture refurbisher” on old and antique furniture. And “I love thrifting here in town, going to local thrift stores, and supporting women-owned businesses here in town.” Favorite Christmas cookie: Ginger molasses cookies.
