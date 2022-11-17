The association behind the annual summer Yakima Folklife Festival will dissolve at the end of the year.
Yakima Folklife Association board President Nicol Sloon said the difficulty in finding volunteers to run the festival was one of the main reasons behind the decision.
“Most of the board and some committee members have been doing it since almost the inception 40, 30 years ago,” Sloon said. “They just want to enjoy retirement and their time. Continuing on, it’s hard without new people to step up and carry the torch.”
Established in 1983, Yakima Folklife Association’s purpose was to promote community awareness of cultural and folk traditions such as music, dance and crafts. The group was best known for the Yakima Folklife Festival, which took place in the summer at Franklin Park and Yakima bars and restaurants.
The last festival was in June 2019, and featured Jayleigh Ann and the Lost Boys, Time Switzer, Bad Habit, MAITA and among other performers.
Like other music events and concerts, the festival went on hiatus during the pandemic. Then finding volunteers to help organize the festival became increasingly difficult.
The board put out a call several times to find people interested in joining the planning committee to no avail, Sloon said. Board members gave themselves six months to find people to step up, but those who voiced interest never came forward, so they recognized it was time to say goodbye.
“I would love to keep it going. It’s a great festival, and the purpose of the association was admirable,” Sloon said. “I appreciated working for an organization, promoting what it did, and keeping it free and bringing music to Yakima.”
Sloon believes the music scene will remain vibrant in the Yakima Valley without the folklife festival.
“It doesn’t mean that folk music and the traditions will have to go away,” Sloon said. “Hopefully an organization can come back in and start their own version of the folklife festival, to be able to keep those old traditions alive and continue to grow through the generations. I hope that someone or some organization will be able to carry on that legacy.”
Lynda Otey has been volunteering for the Yakima Folklife Association for 10 years and noted that the board of directors and other volunteers have been in place since she started, if not longer.
Otey said a decision had to be made before the start of the new year. An event like Yakima Folklife Festival takes at least six months to put together and because of the small volunteer base and past members who moved away or about to move, it wasn’t feasible to remain an active association.
“They just have trouble getting volunteers and they’ve been doing it for 30 years and they’re getting up there in age and we have always had a hard time recruiting younger people,” Otey said.
Music industry contact and past board member Navid Elliot moved to Portland and Sloon will be moving away from Yakima in 2023.
“That leaves just a very small handful of people who have been a part of folklife for several decades, and they were just to the point where, you know, the biggest challenge was recruiting help,” Otey said.
The end of the Yakima Folklife Festival is a real hit to the Yakima community, Otey said.
“It’s unfortunate that it had to happen. I always enjoyed it. The fact that it was free for everyone was unique,” she said. “It brought music to the Yakima Valley and sustained it for decades. It will leave a huge hole in the genre of music. There’s blues and there’s jazz and there’s acoustic guitar but nowhere is there the quantity of folk like music that the folk festival gets.”
In a Facebook announcing the decision, the association thanked community partners, committee members, volunteers and attendees that kept it going for the past 40 years.
“We hope new generations will pick up the torch and continue to bring community awareness of our culture and traditions to the Yakima Valley that we live and love,” the post said.
The association plans to donate any remaining money in its accounts to the Seasons Performance Hall, the Downtown Association of Yakima and the Yakima Valley Museum.
