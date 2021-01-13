YAKIMA, Wash. — A suspected arson displaced six people and caused serious damage to a Yakima home late Tuesday night, Yakima firefighters said.
Firefighters were called around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday for a fire at a home in the 1000 block of North Fourth Street. Firefighters found the front third of the house engulfed in flames, according to a Yakima Fire Department news release.
One person in the house at the time was able to get out, along with two dogs, the release said but two cats are believed to have died. The American Red Cross is aiding the home’s residents.
The fire caused $100,000 damage to the home, which will need to have the front portion rebuilt, said YFD Shift Commander Jennifer Norton.
Officials say the fire appeared to be deliberately set, and anyone with information is asked to call the department at 509-575-6060.