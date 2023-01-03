Yakima fire officials say a fire at a North Sixth Street building caused $100,000 damage New Years’ Day.
Crews were called to the Costco Member Services Center in the 1700 block of North Sixth Street at 4:30 a.m. A fire started in a cubicle in the building and spread to a 900-square-foot area, according to a fire department post on social media. The fire also activated multiple sprinkler heads in the building, firefighters said.
Investigators traced the cause of the fire to a malfunctioning power strip.
Nobody was injured in the fire, officials said.
