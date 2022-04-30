Yakima firefighters say an illegal burn barrel caused a fire that damaged a garage Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to 1221 S. Ninth Ave. around 1:30 p.m. for a fire in a detached garage. Crews had the fire extinguished by 2:30 p.m., Shift Cmdr. Tim Kearns said.
The fire appeared to have started when flames from a burn barrel spread to the garage, Kerns said. The residents at the house had minor injuries from trying to put out the fire, but declined treatment, he said.
Kerns estimated the total damage at $5,000.
Burning is illegal in the city, fire officials said, while burn barrels are banned statewide.
