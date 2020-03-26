YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima firefighters handled three fires in less than seven hours Wednesday night and Thursday morning that caused more than $40,000 damage and injured two people.
Investigators believe one fire was intentionally set.
Crews firs went to the 700 block of South Sixth Street around 9 p.m. for a propane explosion in a recreational vehicle. Two men inside the RV were taken to the hospital with second-degree burns, according to a Yakima Fire Department news release.
Officials said the fire was accidental.
Shortly before midnight, firefighters went to the 900 block of North Fourth Street for a fire on the outside of a commercial building. Firefighters contained the fire to a heating/ventilation/air conditioning unit, the release said.
The fire, which caused $10,000 damage, was believed to be intentionally set, the release said.
Around 3:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a call about two vehicles burning outside a home in the 400 block of South 48th Avenue, with the fire spreading to one room in the house. As firefighters battled the flames, a natural gas line broke and the leaking gas ignited.
Cascade Natural Gas shut off the line, the release said, but the fire response kept the street closed between Tieton Drive and West Walnut Street for several hours.
Nobody was injured in the fire, which caused $30,000 in damage, the release said. Officials said the cause of the fire is undetermined.