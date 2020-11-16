A storeroom fire at the Cascade Apartments in downtown Yakima caused an estimated $15,000 in damage early Monday, according to the Yakima Fire Department.
The fire was reported at 3:05 a.m. at the apartments, 20 Staff Sergeant Pendleton Way, according to a news release from the department.
Firefighters had that fire out within 20 minutes, the release said. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is listed as under investigation.
While firefighters were mopping up that fire, a second fire was reported at a home in the 1100 block of South 17th Avenue, according to the release.
Firefighters had the fire out within 15 minutes of arrival, the release said. It caused an estimated $50,000 in damages to the home and destroyed all the contents.
The home’s occupant escaped without injury and is being assisted by the Red Cross, the release said. Firefighters believe the fire was accidental, according to the release.