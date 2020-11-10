Firefighters responded to a commercial kitchen fire and a house fire Monday night in Yakima.
Two people were displaced in a house fire in the 1200 block of Cherry Avenue at 5:09 p.m., according to a news release from the Yakima Fire Department. The homeowner reported the fire upon returning home from work, and firefighters found black, hot smoke when they entered. They extinguished the fire in 15 minutes.
No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.
The fire damaged the living room, with smoke damage to the home and its contents. The estimated monetary loss is $25,000. The Red Cross is assisting the home’s two occupants.
COMMERCIAL KITCHEN FIRE
Two workers received minor injuries in a commercial kitchen fire on Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima.
The Yakima Fire Department responded at 9:27 p.m. to a fire at 6560 W. Nob Hill Blvd., the address of Panda Express. The two workers were treated and released at the scene, a news release said.
The kitchen hood system suppression system extinguished the fire, and the cause is under investigation. The estimated loss is $45,000. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour.