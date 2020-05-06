One person was injured in the first of four fires that burned in Yakima from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Oak Street at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday for a fire that started in a tree and spread to a six-plex, according to a fire department news release. While only the building’s siding and a vehicle parked in the area were damaged, a man with a second-degree burn on his arm was treated at the scene, the release said.
That fire caused $20,000 damage and the cause is under investigation, the release said.
About an hour later, firefighters went to the 1500 block of South Fifth Avenue for a fire in arborvitae. They snuffed out the flames before fire could spread to nearby structures, the release said.
Officials said the cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.
Eight minutes after the call on South Fifth Avenue, firefighters were called to the 800 block of Walnut Avenue, where they found a fire in a vacant building that was being remodeled, the release said. Firefighters said the fire, which started inside the building, caused $5,000 worth of damage and is under investigation.
At 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters went to what was initially reported as a structure fire in the 100 block of South Sixth Street. Arriving crews found a large tree stump burning near an apartment building, with fire engulfing the center
of the 5-foot-diameter, 12-foot-tall stump, the release said. Firefighters put out the fire and removed the stump as a precaution.
The cause of that fire remains unknown as well.