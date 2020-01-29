Firefighters put out a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon at an abandoned nursing home in Yakima.
The fire at 115 N. 10th St. was reported at 2:12 p.m. by a passerby, according to the Yakima Fire Department.
Firefighters said when they arrived they found fire throughout the interior of one building. They vented the roof and had the blaze knocked down by 2:30 p.m., according to Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham.
Markham said there have been several fires at that location, and while the cause of this blaze is officially under investigation he thinks it was someone starting a warming fire.
There's no electrical or gas service to the facility, and "it's not going to spontaneously start," he said.