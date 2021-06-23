The Yakima Fire Department is offering loaner life jackets for people going out on the water.
The floatation devices can be borrowed for free from the fire department stations at 511 N. 40th Ave. and 7707 Tieton Drive, according to a fire department news release.
The Yakima Firefighters Association asks residents to return the jackets when they are done, the release said. The union representing firefighters funds and maintains the program.
Both the fire department and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office urge residents to wear life jackets when they are on or in the water, supervise children near water and avoid alcohol use when swimming or boating.