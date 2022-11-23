Two residential fires, one in which a woman was injured, kept Yakima firefighters busy Tuesday afternoon.
The first fire occurred about 1:25 p.m. in the 1200 block of South 10th Avenue, said Yakima Fire Capt. Mike Wagner.
The fire was contained to the rear of the home, and there were no injuries. Damage is estimated at $50,000 and the fire’s cause is under investigation, Wagner said.
A second blaze occurred about an hour later at a singlewide trailer in the 1600 block of North First Street, he said.
The trailer was destroyed and the only occupant, a woman, was taken with burns to her hands and feet to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Wager said.
The burns are not considered life-threatening and the fire's cause is being investigated, he said.
