At least 15 people were displaced when a fire destroyed a Union Gap motel Tuesday morning.
Yakima firefighters were called to the Sunset Motel, 3401 Main Street, around 9:50 a.m., and found an attic fire that was affecting all seven units in one of the motel’s three main buildings, according to a Yakima Fire Department news release.
Firefighters found that those who were in the building at the time made it out. One resident was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with chest pains and dizziness, according to YFD Shift Cmdr. Tim Kerns.
Sixteen firefighters were able to put the fire out after three hours, the release said. Kerns said the fire appears to have started with a discarded cigarette outside the building on the south side, spreading into the attic.
About 15-20 people were displaced by the fire, the news release said, and the American Red Cross was providing assistance.
The building was considered a total loss, with damage estimated at $300,000, the release said.