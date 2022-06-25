Yakima firefighters contained a brush fire that burned through three acres near North 40th Avenue Saturday.
Firefighters went to the area of North 40th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard around 12:40 p.m. after multiple people reported smoke and fire in a stand of trees between the Yakima Greenway trail and U.S. Highway 12, Shift Cmdr. Mike Trujillo said.
The first crews to arrive found smoke and flames going west along the side of the highway ramp, Trujillo said, and called for additional crews. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and were anticipating it would burn itself out by evening.
Yakima police and the Washington State Patrol assisted with traffic control, while the Washington State Department of Transportation came in with barricades to block of a lane of the ramp.
A crew from DNR is expected to examine the trees in the area to determine if they need to be removed because of fire damage and the threat of falling on someone, Trujillo said.
There were a couple homeless camps in the area. Trujillo said the homeless people firefighters questioned said they did not know how the fire started.
The fire is deemed suspicious at this time, Trujillo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.