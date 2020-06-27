YAKIMA, Wash. — A house fire caused $50,000 damage and forced the closure of West Lincoln Avenue for nearly two hours Friday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to a fire at a home in the 3900 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 3:20 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from attic vents on the ends of the house and fire inside, according to a fire department news release.
One person was living at the house, but was outside when the fire started, the release said. He did not require housing assistance from the American Red Cross.
Yakima Training Center firefighters also assisted.
The home’s interior and attic were heavily damaged, and most of the items in the house were lost, the news release said.
West Lincoln Avenue was reopened to traffic by 5:15 p.m., the release said.
Fire officials say the fire’s cause is under investigation, but it has been determined to be accidental.