Yakima firefighters believe a fire that caused $50,000 damage to a Willow Street triplex Wednesday may be arson.
Fire crews were called for a fire in the 1100 block of Willow Street around 7:40 a.m., and found a fire on the outside of the single-story building had moved inside, according to a fire department news release.
Twenty-nine firefighters from Yakima and the Yakima Training Center battled the fire for almost 90 minutes, according to the release. Nobody was injured in the blaze, the release said.
YFD fire investigators said the fire might have been deliberately set, the release said. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 509-575-6060.