The Yakima Fire Department and the American Red Cross are sharing tips to keep pets safe during a fire.
Four pets died during two separate house fires Friday and Saturday in Yakima.
Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham said in the news release that the top priority during a fire is the safety of the public and fire crews. Once the public and firefighters are safe, firefighters will try to rescue pets.
Suggestions to keep a pet safe during fires and other disasters:
• Stock a separate disaster supplies kit for pets.
• Owners should arrange for a safe place for pets to stay if they need to leave home.
• Owners should include pets in an escape plan. That plan should include practicing taking pets outside the house and training to come when called.
• Pets should evacuate with a family during a disaster, but a pet should not be rescued if it delays escape or endangers anyone in the home.
• Pets should stay near entrances when people are away from home. Leashes should be easily accessible if firefighters need them.
For more information go to https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/fire/pet-fire-safety.html.