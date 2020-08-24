200821-yh-news-duplexfire
Firefighters from the Yakima Fire Department responded to a fire at duplex at 1316 Second Ave. in Yakima, Wash., Friday Aug. 21, 2020.

The Yakima Fire Department and the American Red Cross are sharing tips to keep pets safe during a fire.

Four pets died during two separate house fires Friday and Saturday in Yakima. 

Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham said in the news release that the top priority during a fire is the safety of the public and fire crews. Once the public and firefighters are safe, firefighters will try to rescue pets.

Suggestions to keep a pet safe during fires and other disasters:

• Stock a separate disaster supplies kit for pets.

• Owners should arrange for a safe place for pets to stay if they need to leave home.

• Owners should include pets in an escape plan. That plan should include practicing taking pets outside the house and training to come when called.

• Pets should evacuate with a family during a disaster, but a pet should not be rescued if it delays escape or endangers anyone in the home.

• Pets should stay near entrances when people are away from home. Leashes should be easily accessible if firefighters need them.

For more information go to https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/fire/pet-fire-safety.html.

