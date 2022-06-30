Yakima Fire Department crews responded to two fires in Yakima Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, according to a YFD press release. No one was injured, but the fires caused an estimated total of $200,000 worth of damage.
The fire Wednesday started after an air fryer malfunctioned in a house on the 500 block of 32nd Avenue, the release said. Fire crews arrived at about 5 p.m. and were met with heavy smoke.
The fire caused an estimated $125,000 and made the residence uninhabitable, the release said. Its two occupants were displaced.
The fire department learned of the fire on the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue Thursday at about 4 a.m., according to the release. The fire completely destroyed a detached garage and everything inside, an estimated $75,000 worth of damage. It also caused power lines connected to the garage to fall. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.