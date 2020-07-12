The Yakima Fire Department responded to two fires at private properties early Sunday, including one with estimated damages amounting to $200,000.
The fire department was called to a fire in the 6600 block of North Glacier Court in Yakima at 3:47 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release.
Upon arriving, crews found “the front of the house and a row of arborvitae involved in a large fire that resulted in ash falling down over a 5-block area. They also found extensive fire in the attic,” it said.
Within an hour, the fire was under control, but crews remained on the scene for nearly two more hours “cleaning up hot spots.” One person was displaced, but there were no reported injuries.
The fire resulted in 150 feet of arborvitae being burned, as well as half of the roof. There was smoke and water damage in the house, and damage to power and communication lines. Utility crews were expected on the scene throughout the day to restore services. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Earlier, the Yakima Fire Department also responded to a fire in the 300 block of Hoff Road in Moxee at 1:18 a.m., the department said in a post on Facebook. Crews joined the East Valley Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District No. 4 in addressing a fire at a barn and camp trailer.