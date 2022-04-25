The Yakima Fire Department responded to five fires in about five hours Saturday night and into early Sunday, according to a news release from the city.
Firefighters responded to two trash fires and three structure fires, which caused a combined $275,000 in estimated damages, the release said.
Crews were called to 1302 W. Lincoln Ave. at 1:45 a.m. Sunday for the largest of the fires, at a commercial building, the release said. Fire and police responders helped four people out of a connected structure, and no injuries were reported, the news release said.
The fire burned through nearby power lines, the roof collapsed into the building nearly throughout the structure, and a full collapse occurred on one side of the building, according to the release. The cause is still under investigation, but damages at the former appliance business are estimated at $200,000, the release said.
A total of 22 firefighters responded, and crews were on site for about four hours. The city’s street division was called for cleanup of the intersection, and debris from the fire continued to block a section of the sidewalk Monday.
Firefighters also responded to a structure fire involving a detached garage in the 200 block of South 10th Street at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The fire was quickly controlled, the news release said, and the cause is still under investigation.
Half the garage, a shared unit between two houses, was destroyed along with all its contents, the release said, amounting to $50,000 in estimated damages.
Crews responded to another detached garage fire in the 700 block of North Third Street at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The loss at that site was estimated at $25,000, according to the release.
The release said the East Valley, Gleed, West Valley and Yakima Training Center fire departments assisted during the series of fires.
