The Yakima Fire Department responded to about 15 fires likely related to fireworks on the evening of the Fourth of July and into the early hours of Monday.
Calls reporting fires began coming in around 8 p.m. Sunday and continued into the following morning, said city spokesman Randy Beehler.
“Fortunately, there was no significant damage done,” he said. “Most of the fires involved brush, so … no significant structural damage.”
Beehler said all of the fires were likely related to fireworks. Private use of fireworks in the city limits of Yakima is illegal.