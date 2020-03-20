YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Fire Department is reminding residents that fire is an illegal tool for spring cleaning.
Outdoor burning, even to clear weeds and yard debris, is illegal in the city, according to a news release from the fire department.
"Many fires each year are caused by someone burning their weeds or yard debris," Fire Chief Aaron Markham was quoted as saying in the release.
Instead, fire officials said city residents should use the city's weekly yard waste collection service. Residents can go to the city's website or call 509-575-6005 for more information or make changes to their yard waste collection.