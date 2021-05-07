The Yakima Farmers Market, which in 2018 moved from downtown Yakima to the Valley Mall in Union Gap, opens for the season Sunday.
The market is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 31 in the mall parking lot near Sears. It will feature farmers, artisans, crafters, food vendors and food processors from throughout Washington and Oregon, according to the market's website, www.yakimafarmersmarket.org.
The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, which replaced the Yakima Farmers Market in its former location across from the Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., will open May 23.