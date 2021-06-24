The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic will break ground on a new building in Yakima early next week.
The new family health clinic at 5109 Summitview Ave. will specialize in OB/GYN care. The goal is to provide pregnant mothers access to care early in the pregnancy, improve maternal health outcomes and decrease preterm births and low birth weights.
The new 35,000 square-foot clinic will employ 50 people, including nine providers. It will offer family medicine, OB/GYN, laboratory and pharmacy services. Farm Workers Clinic is working with Colorado-based Neenan Archistruction to provide access and seamless service across the different units.
“Nationally, there is an effort to improve the health outcomes of rural women and their babies,” said CEO Carlos Olivares in a news release. “This clinic is not only focusing on moms but also on their whole family."
Yakima Farm Workers Clinic has a tentative completion date of fall 2022.