A Groundhog’s Day prediction by Punxsatawney Phil of six more weeks of winter isn’t holding true in the Yakima and Kittitas valleys this year.
Yakima set a high temperature record of 70 degrees on Thursday, breaking the old record of 62 in 1977, according to the National Weather Service. The high was 62 degrees on Wednesday, breaking the old record of 60 set in 1951.
Ellensburg set a record of 63 degrees on Thursday, breaking a record of 58 in 2015. It set at record of 61 degrees Wednesday, breaking the old high temperature record of 54 in 2003.
A high of 51 is forecast Friday in Yakima. Temperatures in the upper 40s are in the forecast through the weekend, with a 30% chance of rain Sunday night and Monday, according to the weather service.
