The East-West Corridor project between Yakima and Terrace Heights is moving along, with progress planned on both sides of the Yakima River in 2023.
The project, which involves Yakima County, the city of Yakima and the state Department of Transportation, will connect Yakima and Terrace Heights, adding an additional interchange and way across Interstate 82.
The corridor, estimated to cost a total of $165 million in 2019, also connects the industry and economy of the two urban areas.
Yakima County is responsible for the corridor project east of the Yakima River and crossing the Yakima River to the former Boise Cascade mill site, while the city is responsible for Bravo Company Boulevard on the Yakima side, city spokesperson Randy Beehler said.
Engineers for the project — Matt Pietrusiewicz with Yakima County and Bill Preston with the city — gave an idea of what progress the public can expect in 2023, from environmental planning to road construction and utility work.
An open house to discuss environmental documentation of the East-West Corridor project is planned for 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St. Residents can bring comments and questions to be answered by city, county and project representatives.
River crossing
After the environmental document is finalized — a step expected to be complete in early 2023 — construction can begin on the long-awaited Yakima River crossing, Pietrusiewicz said.
“This is the real city-county-state coordination where we’re going to build the new Yakima River crossing,” he said. “Heading west, we’ll go underneath I-82, and we’ll tie into the old mill site.”
Construction of the bridge and underpass is funded by the Connecting Washington initiative, a $15 billion state transportation package lawmakers approved in 2015. About $60 million from that legislation is earmarked for Phase 3 of the East-West Corridor project, Pietrusiewicz said.
The construction of the river crossing, underpass and connecting pieces will take a minimum of three years, Pietrusiewicz said, with construction beginning this fall. The first step will be to build a work bridge, a temporary structure that allows for work on the planned river crossing and access to the river.
“It’s going to be a long construction with that one,” he said of Phase 3. “It’s just going to take some time.”
There will be traffic impacts as construction gets underway, including reduced speeds, but Pietrusiewicz said the interstate will remain open with two lanes the whole way.
“We're committed to keeping it open. We will not be shutting down the interstate at all,” he said.
Phase 2 of the project, the Terrace Heights portion of the corridor that stretches from Butterfield Road in the east to the Yakima River, is currently under design, Pietrusiewicz said.
“We still have a ways to go as far as acquiring right of way and some funding,” he said. “It just takes time sometimes, so we’re following the process on that.”
Bravo Company Boulevard
The city’s construction of Bravo Company Boulevard, from the roundabout at Lincoln and Fair avenues to the railroad tracks crossing the mill property, was split into two stages, according to City Engineer Bill Preston.
Installation of utilities — water, sewer and stormwater — along the roadway is planned for this year, according to Preston and Beehler. This portion of the project, likely to happen in the fall, is funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars, Preston said.
The utility work will run from the roundabout at Lincoln and Fair avenues through the mill property.
Construction of that section of the Bravo Company Boulevard roadway is expected to take place in 2024 and tie in with the East-West Corridor underpass. The plan is to have those pieces connected by the end of 2024, Preston said.
“That’s the hope, right, that both projects are done relatively at the same time and we can just open the road,” he said.
Bravo Company Boulevard eventually will extend to H Street. Preston said the roadway has been designed up to H Street, but funding for construction has not yet been secured.
H Street also needs to be improved heading west to North First Street, Preston said, but there is no design or construction funding for that piece just yet.
“There’s no connection to any of this until more things move along,” he said. “We don't want to make that connection without first improving H Street.”
Wonderful to see progress on this vital project. The current bridge is over-capacity at times.
