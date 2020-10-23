A fire at a Yakima duplex caused an estimated $18,000 in damage, according to the Yakima Fire Department.
The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. Thursday at a building in the 2300 block of West Logan Avenue, according to a news release from the department.
The fire was located in one of the apartment’s bedrooms, but made it out the window and was burning the building’s exterior when fire crews arrived, according to the release.
No injuries were reported and the bedroom was unoccupied at the time, firefighters said.
Investigators said the fire was started by flammable items placed near a baseboard heater.