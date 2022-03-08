Anyone who’s been to the pump recently has felt the pinch. Gas prices are up nationwide and in the Yakima Valley, and experts don’t expect them to drop anytime soon.
The nationwide average was a record-breaking $4.104 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy. The previous GasBuddy national record was set in 2008 at $4.103 a gallon. It reflects a sharp and quick increase in gas prices, which shot up nearly 47 cents per gallon nationwide over the past week.
The statewide average in Washington was $4.435 as of Monday afternoon, according to GasBuddy’s live gas price tracker. In Yakima, the average price for gas was $4.34 a gallon on Monday, an increase of over 47 cents per gallon over the past week and over 51 cents per gallon in the past month.
AAA also tracks gas prices and showed similar costs Monday. Its live tracker put the average cost of gas at $4.449 per gallon in Washington state and $4.32 per gallon in Yakima County.
Yakima County is on track to beat its record high average price of gas by Tuesday, said Jennifer Cook, senior manager of corporate communications for AAA Washington. The previous record was set on July 6, 2008, at $4.324 per gallon.
Within the past week, average gas prices in Yakima rose about 46 cents per gallon, Cook said.
Cause of the spike
Experts point to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the root of the price spike.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a news release the prices reflect the cost of sanctions put on Russia. President Joe Biden’s administration has put sanctions on some Russian financial institutions and exports, but not oil. Some politicians have called for it to do so, according to The Associated Press.
De Haan predicted prices will remain high for months.
Cook said even though Washington does not get its crude oil from Russia, gas prices reflect volatility in the global crude oil market, where prices have also skyrocketed.
She said gas prices will likely reflect the ongoing conflict. That comes with much uncertainty as the world watches it play out, making a drop in gas prices difficult to predict.
“I can’t tell you when that will happen,” Cook said.
Biden said during his March 1 State of the Union address that the U.S. and 30 of its allies will release 60 million barrels of oil from global reserves. The U.S. will contribute 30 million of those and will release more if necessary in an attempt to curb gas prices.
Staying behind the wheel
The high prices are unlikely to keep Yakima drivers off the road. An attendant at Costco Gasoline in Union Gap said lines were unusually long Monday, about three times what they would normally be. Regular gas was $4.099 per gallon around noon. He suspected people wanted to fill up before prices got even higher.
Nathan and Carol Watt filled up their three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder motorcycles Monday. Nathan Watt said that not long ago, he could fill up the 5-gallon bikes for about $15 each and has noticed the jump in gas prices. It was $20 for five gallons on Monday.
“But if you want to go anywhere, you’ve got to pay it,” he said.
For the Watts, paying that price is better than sitting around at home. In their retirement, the two love to travel, Carol Watt said.
Vicky Gore said she, too, will continue to pay the higher gas prices, after she filled up her Chevrolet Traverse LTZ. But she was grateful that working from home most days means less gas use overall.
She and her husband try to conserve gas by combining errands whenever possible.
“I think for everybody it’s a shift in your budget,” she said.
With warmer weather on the way and road trip season approaching, Cook said that during the gas price spike in 2008, most people did not cancel their trips. Many opted for budget-friendly changes elsewhere, like staying at a cheaper spot or choosing not to eat out.
She suggested some tips for drivers looking to conserve gas, including making sure tires are properly inflated, driving at the speed limit and avoiding quick acceleration.
People can use online tools from GasBuddy or Geico to compare local gas prices.
