The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market opens for the season Sunday in front of The Capitol Theatre.
It runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 10 at 22 S. Third St. in Yakima. People can enter and exit on both the south and north ends of the market this year. Customers are asked to leave dogs at home, except for service animals.
For more information, go to downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com.
The separate Yakima Farmers Market opened earlier this month in Union Gap. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday in the mall parking lot near Sears.