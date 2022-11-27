The brightly colored dragonfly tattoos that wrap Jo Ann Garcia’s forearms look poised to fly from her skin at any moment. They symbolize new beginnings, the start of a healing journey.
Garcia, 68, has worked at Yakima’s YWCA office for 26 years, serving people in the community who have been impacted by domestic violence. She is a survivor of domestic violence, and her personal experiences motivate her work.
“I wanted to give back,” she said. “I came to the YWCA for help back in ’95. I got my protection order here, and I just wanted to give back — plant that seed for women that they can move forward.”
YWCA Executive Director Cheri Kilty said about eight out of 10 employees at the center have personal experiences with domestic violence, whether in their own relationships or in family relationships growing up.
She said having that personal connection is valuable to understand what someone is going through and offer support.
“You feel like you’re the only one, or you’re just so ashamed, you don’t want to talk about it with people. So I think it helps when the women come to our services — and even men, too — that there’s somebody that understands what they’re going through,” Kilty said.
Kilty said Garcia regularly shares with people on some level that she is a survivor, and she shared her story with Kilty early on.
“We have a large number of people who have that experience,” Kilty said. “Some of our staff have actually received services from our YWCA. Some have never had services anywhere, they’ve just gotten out of their situation on their own. But all of them say ‘I just want to help another woman.’”
Garcia shared her story with the Yakima Herald-Republic to raise awareness for domestic violence and the work of advocates in the Yakima Valley.
“Domestic violence is real. It’s there,” she said. “A lot of people deny it, or don’t want to talk about it. Even now, there’s people out there that don’t want to talk about it. But it’s real.”
The beginning
Garcia was born in Sunnyside and attended school in Grandview before moving to Granger. She was raised by her mother; her father was not around.
“My first clue of domestic violence, I had no clue because I was not raised that way,” she said. “I was a country girl, Valley girl, raised in the church.”
She met her ex-husband when she was in the eighth grade at age 14. He was 18 at the time, and already out of school, she said.
Their relationship started out controlling, with him driving around her school and showing up at her house repeatedly, unannounced, she said.
She recalled the day she attended a high school orientation with friends. When she left the school building, he was waiting outside and asked her where she had been. When she said she had been at the orientation, he called her a liar and slapped her in front of her friends, she remembered.
“I was really embarrassed, and I was really glad it was a Friday,” Garcia said. “I remember that because I didn’t have to go to school the next day, but I ended up with a big ol’ hand slap on the side of my face.”
Garcia soon realized she was pregnant. She said her family wanted her to give the baby up for adoption.
“His family was totally against that. They wanted to raise the child, and he was fighting it, too, so they ended up letting us get married,” Garcia said.
The two married while Garcia was still 14, and she gave birth to her daughter at age 15.
“That’s when it started, I just couldn’t do anything right. Couldn’t cook right, couldn’t clean right. It was always something wrong,” she said.
Marriage and family
Garcia said she and her ex-husband lived with their daughter in a house in Toppenish, but moved back and forth from there to Sunnyside, eventually to the Tri-Cities and then back to the Yakima Valley.
“We were always bouncing around, we moved about every couple months,” she said.
Garcia had five total pregnancies in her life, including two miscarriages. Her second child, a son, was born three years after her daughter, and she had another son three years after that.
At age 21, Garcia petitioned her doctor to have her fallopian tubes tied.
“The doctor says, well, your husband’s going to have to sign off on getting your tubes tied, so that was a big fight, but he finally did,” she said. “I got them tied when I was 21 so I never had any more children.”
Garcia didn’t work until her youngest child was in kindergarten. Her ex-husband was hurt at the time, she said, so she had to work.
At one point, the two were running a restaurant, and he would come in each day, take the money, leave for the night and not come home, leaving Garcia and the kids to walk home alone, she said, and not leaving enough money to pay bills.
“He would do stuff like that, he just didn’t care,” she said.
Another time, he left for several months, she said, and didn’t understand that the family had been low on food and unable to get around while he was away. Garcia had never learned to drive — and wasn’t allowed to drive — until she got a ticket and eventually her license.
“He was very controlling. It had to be his way,” she said.
The violence continued, as well, according to Garcia.
“I’ve had my head slammed in the door, I’ve been tripped, thrown down stairs, you name it,” she said. “There’s just a lot of different situations I could think of all day long.”
Isolated
For the most part, Garcia didn’t talk with others about what was going on in her relationship.
“I had a couple of close friends at that school and we talked about that because they witnessed what happened,” Garcia said, again mentioning the slap after her high school orientation.
Then, after she spent an evening at a friend’s house the summer before she was married, Garcia said her ex-husband tried to separate her from her friends.
“He said, ‘You don’t need any of these people any more,’” she remembered. “It was like a ‘you’ve got me, you don’t need anyone else’ situation.”
That separation persisted throughout their relationship, but Garcia had some support from her ex-husband’s family, who had concern for her and their grandkids.
“His parents used to protect me from him,” telling her husband to leave her alone, she said. “And then they died, and then it got worse.”
Garcia said her own mom had no idea about what was going on.
“My mom didn’t have a clue until 1995,” she said. “That’s when I had to tell her I was leaving, finally.”
Injuries and arrest
In 1995, Garcia learned that her then-husband was having an affair. He had moved out by then, but one night after a barbecue at a friend’s house, he followed Garcia to her home, she said.
An incident report from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said her husband — they had been separated for several months — followed Garcia into her home and began arguing with her, and Garcia told him she wanted a divorce.
“He laid into me,” Garcia said. “That night, I ended up (with) both ears bleeding, broken tailbone. It was horrible. It was horrible.”
The report says her husband started to hit and kick her face, arms and legs. He used fists, boots and a belt.
The responding deputy noted several of Garcia’s injuries — including a bruised and swollen jaw and split lip, as well as bruises and scrapes on her arms, face, hips and legs — in the report.
“Finally, he left,” Garcia said of her husband after she was able to run outside into the yard, banging on the trailer where their son had been staying. “I call my friend, I call my daughter, and we call the sheriff.”
It’s the only time she officially reported her abuse. The next day, she drove herself to the hospital for treatment for her injuries.
Her husband was arrested several days later, but bailed out quickly, Garcia said.
“So then I was on the run. I ran, I went to Prosser stay with a friend and another friend got me a motel in Sunnyside and I just was roaming around,” she said. “Eventually I thought, ‘screw this,’ and went home and started packing my stuff.”
Divorce
Later that year, Garcia’s middle son died in a car accident. She and her husband were separated at the time but they were together for the funeral. One morning he asked her out to breakfast, Garcia said, and on the way home, she told him she was filing for divorce.
“I don’t know where it came from, I just said I was going to file for divorce and he got mad,” she said. “He hit the mirror of the car and the mirror hit me right in the face. It was like ‘just get me home.’ We weren’t too far, I should have just waited ‘til I got there.”
The fight continued inside, Garcia said, but eventually he left. She moved out of the house and stayed with her sister in Sunnyside.
“From there, I moved back to Yakima, and it was very shortly after that that I started working here,” at the YWCA, she said.
Not looking back
Unlike many others who experience intimate partner violence, Garcia left once and never went back.
“That was the only time I left him was after all that big hoopla,” Garcia said. “I put up with a lot of abuse. But I will say, if I would have known about that infidelity early on, I might have left because that’s what tipped me over the edge.”
“I don’t even know what I would do if I had to do it all over again,” she continued. If she hadn’t been with him, “I wouldn’t have my kids,” she said.
Since leaving, Garcia has found support and ways to heal. Tattoos have been a part of that, she said.
Her first tattoo was to cover up a brand her ex-husband had left on her skin.
“It covered an ‘H’ that my ex-husband held me down to do,” she said. “He branded me with an ‘H,’” the first letter of his family name.
The dragonflies represent new beginnings. Pawprints on her arms represent her three dogs, who all have passed but were another important piece of her healing journey. Others she got in honor of her grandkids and children.
Finding community, both through her job at the YWCA, reconnecting with old friends and building a loving relationship with her current husband, also helped Garcia heal.
“A lot of people stuck up for me,” she said. “They still do.”
Advocate and survivor
Garcia started at the YWCA in 1996 and has worked there for 26 years, first as a child advocate, then leading group and solo counseling and now as the program manager, overseeing the shelter, housing and other programs.
Garcia did not have an advocate herself when she was leaving her marriage, though she did seek services at the YWCA to get a protection order in 1995 and legal help for her divorce. She also had a mental health counselor.
“It wasn’t long after I left (that) I started working here,” she said.
Hearing other people share their stories was anxiety-inducing, especially at the beginning, Garcia said.
“Your anxiety gets high, but you just have to learn how to step back and go home and leave it at the door and not take it with you,” she said.
Still, sometimes it’s difficult to leave things behind. Several incidents over the past year or so have left footprints on her soul, she said.
“It makes you think, this is our job. This is what we have to do every single day, to come to work and help these women. Help them learn that things don’t have to be that way,” she said.
Kilty, executive director of the YWCA, said Garcia’s experience with domestic violence, her knowledge of the Yakima Valley community and her advocacy skills are all valuable to the work she does at the center.
“I think that’s hugely helpful to new employees that come along, and also the people we serve because she’s often sought out as the resource in our agency of brainstorming ideas for resources or troubleshooting different barriers that women might face,” Kilty said.
She said there’s also a kinship that comes from helping other survivors.
“Every family that comes here, there is a sense that they’re a part of us,” Kilty said. “We want to make sure we help each family that comes so they can get what they need so they can go into the world and live a happier life.”
But it still is difficult work. Kilty said the office creates space for staff to express or process their emotions in staff meetings and retreats. She said she also works to create a workplace that offers grace and flexibility.
Garcia said her motivation to keep doing the work is to keep women and families safe and able to move forward on their own. The job is one of the things that has kept her going.
“Even though I go through a lot of trauma with the clients, hearing all those sad stories, you get the ones that flourish and make it, and then you get rewarded that way,” Garcia said.
