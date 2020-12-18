One of four priests accused by an Ellensburg man of abuse in the late 1970s and early 1980s has been exonerated.
The Rev. Seamus Kerr, a senior priest with the Catholic Diocese of Yakima, was exonerated as part of a settlement, according to a news release from the diocese. The March 2019 lawsuit filed in Kittitas County Superior Court alleged an Ellensburg man was sexually abused by priests at St. Andrew Catholic Church when he was a minor.
An order of dismissal was entered Dec. 10 after the settlement was reached. The diocese, which has provided more than $10,000 in mental health counseling for the man, agreed to provide an additional $5,000 in counseling payments, the release said.
“On behalf of our client … we acknowledge that the allegations of sexual abuse and improper conduct made against you, including statements in court pleadings and the press, have proven to be false,” states a letter from attorneys representing the man to Kerr. Part of the letter was quoted in the release.
“We hereby withdraw the allegations and express our regret for any harm they may have caused to you and your reputation,” the letter said.
The settlement releases the diocese from any claims regarding the other priests in exchange for the counseling help, said Monsignor Robert Siler, spokesman for the diocese. It serves 180,000 Catholics, in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat and Yakima counties.
“Our Diocesan Lay Advisory Board will review the case again and decide whether any further investigation is needed. But we had doubts about the allegations against the others as well,” he said. “No other victims came forward despite widespread advertising and news coverage.”
Kerr, 91, who remains active as a senior priest at Holy Apostles Parish in East Wenatchee, was granted a short leave of absence after the lawsuit was filed, the news release said. After members of the Lay Advisory Board reviewed the allegations, Kerr’s personnel file and parish records, they unanimously agreed the allegations were likely not true and recommended he be restored to ministry.
Yakima Bishop Joseph Tyson agreed and reinstated Kerr.
“I regret any abuse this man has suffered, and I am hopeful the help we are offering will be of benefit to him,” Tyson said in the release. “And I am very pleased that Father Kerr has been fully exonerated. He has served the Church faithfully and well since his ordination in 1960.”
The lawsuit alleged abuse by four priests in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when the man was between the ages of 10 and 18. It alleged that Kerr, priests Richard Scully and Peter Hagel, along with another unnamed Yakima Diocese priest, repeatedly sexually abused the boy in the 1970s and 1980s at St. Andrews Church and a YMCA building that the diocese previously used for church services.
Scully has been laicized, or defrocked, according to a list of clergy and other church personnel accused of sexually abusing children the Seattle Archdiocese published on its website in January 2016.
In 2019, the Diocese of Yakima created a website identifying priests and deacons with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor during their ministries in Central Washington. The website is https://sites.google.com/a/yakimadiocese.com/abuse-disclosure-list/.